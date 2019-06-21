Dr. Michael Steuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Steuer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Steuer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hosp and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Steuer works at
Locations
MidSouth Pain Treatment Center122 Airways Pl, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-9990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
MidSouth Pain Treatment Center1365 W BRIERBROOK RD, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 751-4112
MidSouth Pain Treatment Center2016 Greystone Sq, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1773
MidSouth Pain Treatment Center101 Ricky D Britt SR Blvd # 2, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-5442
Southern California Pain Treatment Center28720 Roadside Dr Ste 399, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 575-9501
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I see Quida in Jackson . She and Shana are wonderful ladies. They seem to care about me as a patient. They never make me feel rushed, instead they take the time I need with them. I have been a patient for many years and the Nerve Blocks DO HELP!! This clinic has helped me tremendously. I work full time and am able to do this because of Mid South Pain Treatment Center.
About Dr. Michael Steuer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Massachusetts General Hospital
- UCLA
- Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hosp
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steuer works at
Dr. Steuer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steuer speaks Hebrew.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Steuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steuer.
