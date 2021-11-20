Dr. Michael Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
Dr. Michael Stevens, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
Dayton Arthritis and Allergy Center3075 Governors Place Blvd Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 296-0015
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens has always listened to my concerns and addressed them. I have been a patient for several years and appreciate his kind manner and expert care for my health.
About Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114901188
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Arthritis and Temporal Arteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.