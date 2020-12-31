Dr. Michael Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
Dr. Michael Stevens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
Stevens Michael B MD Office2820 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 625-8636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my breast augmentation Dec 11, 2020 and already feel incredible. My breast look better than I could have even imagined. Dr Stevens listened to everything I said and recommended the perfect size for me and my body. He sincerely does phenomenal work. Every person who has seen my breasts since the surgery is left with their mouth open at how amazing they look so earlier on. His bedside manner is extremely professional yet personal. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Stevens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457476079
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
