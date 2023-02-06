Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stewart, MD
Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! Dr. Stewart is friendly, competent, caring and personable. He makes you feel comfortable during every visit. I could not give anyone a higher recommendation.
About Dr. Michael Stewart, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
