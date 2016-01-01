See All Psychiatrists in Detroit Lakes, MN
Dr. Michael Stewart, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Detroit Lakes, MN
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Stewart, MD

Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Pelican Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stewart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic
    301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1386687408
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Avera McKennan Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

