Overview of Dr. Michael Stewart, MD

Dr. Michael Stewart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Pelican Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.