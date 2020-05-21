Dr. Michael Stickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stickler, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stickler, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Locations
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Florida2505 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 233-3376
Dermatology Specialists of Florida12907 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 233-3376
Dermatology Specialists of Florida1299 Us Highway 90 W, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433 Directions (877) 231-3376
Dermatology Specialists of Florida82 Mack Bayou Loop # 200, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 622-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stickler and his staff are excellent. He shows genuine concern, explains things, answers questions, and truly cares whether you feel comfortable about what's happening. A doctor with these qualities is so rare in this area, I cannot think of another of this caliber. His staff is equally pleasant and professional. I recommend Dr. Stickler and his practice wholeheartedly. Thank you for taking care of my entire family for the past six years.
About Dr. Michael Stickler, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962456723
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- West Virginia University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stickler works at
Dr. Stickler has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Warts and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stickler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.