Dr. Michael Stickler, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Stickler, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

Dr. Stickler works at Dermatology Specialists of Florida in Panama City, FL with other offices in Panama City Beach, FL, Defuniak Springs, FL and Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Warts and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Florida
    2505 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 233-3376
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists of Florida
    12907 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 233-3376
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists of Florida
    1299 Us Highway 90 W, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 231-3376
  4. 4
    Dermatology Specialists of Florida
    82 Mack Bayou Loop # 200, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 622-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Warts
Birthmark
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Warts
Birthmark

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 21, 2020
    Dr. Stickler and his staff are excellent. He shows genuine concern, explains things, answers questions, and truly cares whether you feel comfortable about what's happening. A doctor with these qualities is so rare in this area, I cannot think of another of this caliber. His staff is equally pleasant and professional. I recommend Dr. Stickler and his practice wholeheartedly. Thank you for taking care of my entire family for the past six years.
    John C — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Stickler, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1962456723
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • West Virginia University
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Stickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stickler has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Warts and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stickler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

