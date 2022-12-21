Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stifelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD
Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Stifelman works at
Dr. Stifelman's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-4995
-
2
New York Office150 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 825-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stifelman is great - he exudes and instills confidence. He is very understanding and approachable. The robotic surgery was amazing - I had a quick recovery with much less pain than I anticipated. The follow up has been great I highly recommend Dr. Stifelman and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Stifelman, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750375564
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stifelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stifelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stifelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stifelman works at
Dr. Stifelman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stifelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Stifelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stifelman.
