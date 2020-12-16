Overview

Dr. Michael Stiff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stiff works at Copeland Mill Dental in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.