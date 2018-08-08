Dr. Michael Stiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stiles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stiles, MD
Dr. Michael Stiles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Dr. Stiles works at
Dr. Stiles' Office Locations
-
1
Stiles Eyecare Excellence7200 W 129th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 897-9299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stiles?
I was referred to Dr. Stiles by another opthamalogist for a second opinion on eye pressure and when that doctor’s practice was sold I started going to Dr. Stiles. Unfortunately, I have experienced some long waits in the past, and considered going elsewhere. Today I was called at 10:30, my appointment time, and proceeded to X-rays, field test, etc. in a timely manner. The process was very well organized and I hope it stays that way. Dr. Stiles is a first rate doctor.
About Dr. Michael Stiles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356390546
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- U Kans
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiles accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiles works at
Dr. Stiles has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.