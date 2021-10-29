Overview of Dr. Michael Stipanov, MD

Dr. Michael Stipanov, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Stipanov works at Tennessee Oncology in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.