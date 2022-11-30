Dr. Michael Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stock, MD
Dr. Michael Stock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Washington County Hospital.
University Eye Services - McMillan Building517 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3431
Ideal Eye Surgery1660 Essex Way Ste A, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 391-1660Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Michael E Gewe Od PC250 E Elm St, Nashville, IL 62263 Directions (618) 391-1660
Jacob Pieper O.d. LLC1715 Deer Tracks Trl Ste 130, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 391-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had cataract surgery on both eyes. I wanted to use a cataract surgeon instead of an ophthalmologist who also does cataract surgery. I researched surgeons and was very impressed with Dr Stock’s background and his practice. The surgery went very well and he corrected an astigmatism also which improved my vision to 20/15 in both eyes. Dr Stock and his staff are friendly, efficient and answered all my questions in a positive manner. I’m very pleased with the entire experience
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730442500
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stock has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
