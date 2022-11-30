Overview of Dr. Michael Stock, MD

Dr. Michael Stock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Stock works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in O Fallon, IL and Nashville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.