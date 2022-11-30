See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Stock, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Stock, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (67)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Stock, MD

Dr. Michael Stock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Washington County Hospital.

Dr. Stock works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in O Fallon, IL and Nashville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Stock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Eye Services - McMillan Building
    517 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3431
  2. 2
    Ideal Eye Surgery
    1660 Essex Way Ste A, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 391-1660
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Michael E Gewe Od PC
    250 E Elm St, Nashville, IL 62263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 391-1660
  4. 4
    Jacob Pieper O.d. LLC
    1715 Deer Tracks Trl Ste 130, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 391-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
  • Washington County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Diabetic Retinopathy
Blepharitis
Astigmatism
Diabetic Retinopathy
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stock?

    Nov 30, 2022
    I had cataract surgery on both eyes. I wanted to use a cataract surgeon instead of an ophthalmologist who also does cataract surgery. I researched surgeons and was very impressed with Dr Stock’s background and his practice. The surgery went very well and he corrected an astigmatism also which improved my vision to 20/15 in both eyes. Dr Stock and his staff are friendly, efficient and answered all my questions in a positive manner. I’m very pleased with the entire experience
    Henry E. — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Stock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Stock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stock to family and friends

    Dr. Stock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Stock, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Stock, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730442500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stock has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Stock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.