Overview of Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD

Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.