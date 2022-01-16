See All Neurosurgeons in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD

Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6930 Williams Rd Ste 3800, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 218-1000
  2. 2
    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2805
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Dr Stoffman performed a discectomy and fusion at two levels in my neck last Janauary. It was a surgery I dreaded having to go through and by far it was the easiest surgery I have ever had. He was so professional and understanding. Would recommend him and his PA's. Office staff is wonderful at Niagara Falls location.
    Kathy Hoppel — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003847484
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoffman has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

