Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD
Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoffman's Office Locations
- 1 6930 Williams Rd Ste 3800, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 218-1000
-
2
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2805Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stoffman performed a discectomy and fusion at two levels in my neck last Janauary. It was a surgery I dreaded having to go through and by far it was the easiest surgery I have ever had. He was so professional and understanding. Would recommend him and his PA's. Office staff is wonderful at Niagara Falls location.
About Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003847484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
