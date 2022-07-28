Dr. Stotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stotler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stotler, MD
Dr. Michael Stotler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Stotler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stotler's Office Locations
-
1
Washington University6643 Shepley Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 935-6666
-
2
Michael B. Stotler MD PC5500 Heege Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 351-0550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stotler?
15 great years so far
About Dr. Michael Stotler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1578613014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stotler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stotler works at
Dr. Stotler has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stotler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Stotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stotler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.