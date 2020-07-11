Overview of Dr. Michael Stracher, MD

Dr. Michael Stracher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Stracher works at Nyss in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.