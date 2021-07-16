Dr. Straker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Straker, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Straker, MD
Dr. Michael Straker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nutley, NJ.
Dr. Straker's Office Locations
Best Care OB/GYN359 Centre St Ste 1, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-1500
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-2000MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mw Wellness Vii LLC81 State Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 251-2437
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Straker for the first time, and it was a fantastic experience! His medical assistants, ultrasound tech, and check in/out were super nice and helpful! Dr. Straker is a consummate professional and very personable. I highly recommend him and his office!
About Dr. Michael Straker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Straker has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Straker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Straker speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Straker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.