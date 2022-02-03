Dr. Michael Streitmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streitmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Streitmann, MD
Dr. Michael Streitmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospital|University Of Ok College Of Med|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
Michael J. Streitmann, M.D., F.A.C.S.5009 Caroline St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-2045Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I was definitely blessed to have found Dr. Streitmann on the internet. He is very professional, kind, and cares about explaining the procedure in normal terms. My reson that brought me to Dr. Streitmann was due to attempting suicide and living with many complications. Not wanting to go to indepth three titanium plates in my lower jaw. Then one placed in upper lip lastly, an titanium plate in my whole entire nostril. I was.able to immediately schedule a consult Mid-November, 2021. To understand at least two surgeries will be required so my nose looked normal & functions properly. I have not been able to work due to complications of my accident. He scheduled my first surgery immediately and I begged to have my second surgery by end of 2021. Which allowed me not avoid another deductible again in 2022. In the end both surgeries have been were completed I'm ecstatic. The staff is incredible from beginning until the end 100. Don't waste time looking for a plastic surgeon "Call Now"!!!
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital|University Of Ok College Of Med|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
