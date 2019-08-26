Dr. Michael Strickland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Strickland, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Strickland, DO
Dr. Michael Strickland, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Dr. Strickland's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Coral Office507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
2
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
3
Fort Myers Office12631 Whitehall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
4
Lehigh Acres3227 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 772-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Absolutely awesome staff. Friendly and competent folks all around.
About Dr. Michael Strickland, DO
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528033537
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strickland speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.