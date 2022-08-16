See All General Dentists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (108)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Stronczek works at Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Dupont Circle in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Dupont Circle
    10008 DuPont Circle Ct Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 217-3770
  2. 2
    Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Warsaw
    2122 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 217-3910
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Carnegie Blvd
    7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 253-4327
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate
Bone Grafting
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 109 ratings
Patient Ratings (109)
5 Star
(107)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245240399
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Stronczek, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stronczek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stronczek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stronczek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

109 patients have reviewed Dr. Stronczek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stronczek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stronczek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stronczek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

