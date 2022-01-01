Overview of Dr. Michael Stumpf, DO

Dr. Michael Stumpf, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Stumpf works at IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.