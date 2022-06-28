Dr. Michael Stuntz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuntz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stuntz, MD
Dr. Michael Stuntz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Monterey County Surgical Assocs2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0808
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Minor hernia repair in belly button. Monterey Peninsula Surgery Center Cass St. Third surgery with Dr Stuntz. Anesthesiologist was open to discussing options. Both Docs gave me time and answered several questions which I appreciated. The nurses and aides were cordial while attending to the pre-op process. I felt well cared for. ALL 5*
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952469470
- Surgical Oncology Fellowship La Co Harbor UCLA Med Center
- University of Arizona
