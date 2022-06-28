Overview of Dr. Michael Stuntz, MD

Dr. Michael Stuntz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Stuntz works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.