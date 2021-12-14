Overview of Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM

Dr. Michael Sturm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Sturm works at Delray Podiatry Foot/Ankle Grp in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.