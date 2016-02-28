Dr. Michael Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sugarman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sugarman, MD
Dr. Michael Sugarman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Dr. Sugarman's Office Locations
Nadiv Shapira M.d. LLC774 Christiana Rd Ste 202, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sugarman has excellent people skills. He is a good listener and good communicator. I clearly understood my medical conditions after he answered all of my questions. He showed me my brain scans and explained. I would highly recommend him. I saw him after two separate accidents. I am doing well now. He is not quick to jump into surgery; he was willing to watch and wait and see what nature, God and time have to say for themselves first. Nice guy.
About Dr. Michael Sugarman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225027956
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugarman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugarman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.
