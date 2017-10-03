Overview of Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD

Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Sughrue works at NYU LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.