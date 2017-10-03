See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD

Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Sughrue works at NYU LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sughrue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    1000 N Lincoln Blvd Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-4912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Pituitary Tumor
Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Pituitary Tumor

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2017
    Dr. Sughrue was amazing, he was able to remove my moms softball size tumor in 13.5 hour surgery, was very great explaining everything to us and really cared for my mom! We will all be forever grateful. I will always recommend him!
    Nikki Patterson in Elk City ok — Oct 03, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497977359
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sughrue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sughrue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sughrue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sughrue works at NYU LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Sughrue’s profile.

    Dr. Sughrue has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sughrue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sughrue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sughrue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sughrue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sughrue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

