Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Nyu Langone Medical Center1000 N Lincoln Blvd Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sughrue was amazing, he was able to remove my moms softball size tumor in 13.5 hour surgery, was very great explaining everything to us and really cared for my mom! We will all be forever grateful. I will always recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Sughrue, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sughrue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sughrue accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sughrue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sughrue has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sughrue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sughrue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sughrue.
