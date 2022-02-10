Dr. Michael Suk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Suk, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Suk, MD
Dr. Michael Suk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Suk's Office Locations
-
1
Geisinger Medical Center Ortho100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6541
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Suk did my hip replacement surgery and I was very pleased with how well the surgery went and my recovery time. Dr.Suk has a great personality, caring, easygoing and makes you feel welcomed. He never makes you feel rushed during your appointment and will take the time to answer your questions.
About Dr. Michael Suk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Korean
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- CARLETON COLLEGE
