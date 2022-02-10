Overview of Dr. Michael Suk, MD

Dr. Michael Suk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Suk works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.