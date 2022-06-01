Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery PA1814 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 254-3544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Lived in Wilmington for years and have seen several derms. Never had someone take the time with me that Dr. Sullivan has. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215019351
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
