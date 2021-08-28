Overview

Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Sullivan Digestive Center in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.