Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (64)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD

Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3991
  2. 2
    Meridian Surgical Associates
    1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-4770
  3. 3
    Meridian Medical Group
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-4770
  4. 4
    Meridian Medical Group
    100 Commons Way Ste 150, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-4770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome
Follicular Thyroid Cancer

Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Functional Adrenal Mass Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588827174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham &amp; Womans Hosp-Harvard U|Brigham &amp;amp; Womans Hosp-Harvard U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
