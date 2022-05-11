Dr. Michael Sumko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sumko, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Sumko, DO
Dr. Michael Sumko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Sumko works at
Dr. Sumko's Office Locations
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 553-3113Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 553-3113Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301A, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 354-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my full hip replacement surgery 5 days ago. 5/4/22 I can admit I wasn’t the least bit nervous about my surgery because I actually know a couple people who also choose Dr. Sumko for their hip or knee surgery, and they do nothing short of RAVE about him. Now my name can now be added to that list. I feel wonderful, and have never even needed to use a walker. True! Dr. Sumko popped in while I was being prepped for surgery, just to touch base and answer any questions I might have. That’s a total class act in my book!! I feel like I could have returned to work a couple days after surgery, but followed his directions to the letter, and I’m so glad that I did!! I feel absolutely amazing, and am very grateful that I had Dr. Michael Sumko as my surgeon. He is the best surgeon around, REALLY!! Thank you Dr. Sumko!! Tib Jordan
About Dr. Michael Sumko, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992937189
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumko has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumko.
