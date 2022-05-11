See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael Sumko, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sumko, DO

Dr. Michael Sumko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Sumko works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sumko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 553-3113
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 553-3113
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301A, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 354-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2022
    I had my full hip replacement surgery 5 days ago. 5/4/22 I can admit I wasn’t the least bit nervous about my surgery because I actually know a couple people who also choose Dr. Sumko for their hip or knee surgery, and they do nothing short of RAVE about him. Now my name can now be added to that list. I feel wonderful, and have never even needed to use a walker. True! Dr. Sumko popped in while I was being prepped for surgery, just to touch base and answer any questions I might have. That’s a total class act in my book!! I feel like I could have returned to work a couple days after surgery, but followed his directions to the letter, and I’m so glad that I did!! I feel absolutely amazing, and am very grateful that I had Dr. Michael Sumko as my surgeon. He is the best surgeon around, REALLY!! Thank you Dr. Sumko!! Tib Jordan
    Tib Jordan — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Sumko, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992937189
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
