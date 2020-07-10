Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Summers, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Summers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in King George, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Locations
King George Medical Center16463 Dahlgren Rd, King George, VA 22485 Directions (540) 644-9505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Summers was my doctor for many years and I loved him as my doctor. He helped me through some of the most painful times anyone could go through, thanks to him I am still alive. He was the most caring person I have ever met and I wish he were still practicing but I can't find him. I have gone from one doctor to another but have never found anyone like him. I miss him as a doctor and a friend. If anyone knows where he is practicing, please let him know how much his former patients miss him.
About Dr. Michael Summers, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
