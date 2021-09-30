Overview of Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD

Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Sumsion works at Riverside EyeCare Professionals in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.