Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD

Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Sumsion works at Riverside EyeCare Professionals in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sumsion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Surgery Center
    2801 Park Marina Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  Drusen
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Both Drs Sumsion are wonderful. I had a procedure a few days ago and am so comfortable now.
    Marta Kurz — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699725507
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clin/Mayo Fdn
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sumsion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumsion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sumsion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sumsion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sumsion works at Riverside EyeCare Professionals in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sumsion’s profile.

    Dr. Sumsion has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumsion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumsion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumsion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumsion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumsion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

