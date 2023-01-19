Dr. Michael Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Swan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Swan Urogynecology329 21st Ave N Ste 1, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 622-1520
Swan Urogynecology421 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2095
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Saw Dr. Swan when we first arrived in Tennessee. Came highly recommended and I was not disappointed. Very nice man, staff was friendly and helpful. Dr. answered questions and was patient with my nervousness.
About Dr. Michael Swan, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1861488777
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
