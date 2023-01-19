Overview of Dr. Michael Swan, MD

Dr. Michael Swan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.



Dr. Swan works at Swan Urogynecology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.