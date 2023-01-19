See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michael Swan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Swan, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (34)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Swan, MD

Dr. Michael Swan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. Swan works at Swan Urogynecology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Swan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swan Urogynecology
    329 21st Ave N Ste 1, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-1520
  2. 2
    Swan Urogynecology
    421 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Vaginal Prolapse
Urinary Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?

    Jan 19, 2023
    Saw Dr. Swan when we first arrived in Tennessee. Came highly recommended and I was not disappointed. Very nice man, staff was friendly and helpful. Dr. answered questions and was patient with my nervousness.
    Martha Bennett — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Swan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Swan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swan to family and friends

    Dr. Swan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Swan, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Swan, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861488777
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Swan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.