Dr. Michael Swann, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Swann Dermatology3850 S National Ave Ste 705, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 888-0858
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Very professional and very clear what my problem was and how to cure it without costing me lots of money. I am a senior and he accepted my insurance only had to pay my co-pay. Thanks Dr. Swann
About Dr. Michael Swann, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- University Hospital and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swann has seen patients for Rosacea, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.
