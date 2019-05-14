See All Dermatologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Michael Swann, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Swann, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Swann works at Swann Dermatology Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swann Dermatology
    3850 S National Ave Ste 705, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 888-0858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Rosacea
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Rosacea
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 14, 2019
    Very professional and very clear what my problem was and how to cure it without costing me lots of money. I am a senior and he accepted my insurance only had to pay my co-pay. Thanks Dr. Swann
    — May 14, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Swann, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972607158
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Green Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swann works at Swann Dermatology Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Swann’s profile.

    Dr. Swann has seen patients for Rosacea, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

