Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweeney?
I have been going to Dr. Sweeney for 20 years now. He delivered one of my 3 babies with 2 other doctors at Bradford clinic delivering the other two. He has always provided excellent care and takes the time to answer all questions in detail whether it is OB or GYN related. His bedside manner is very professional yet comforting at the same time. He always makes a point to as how my family and I are doing. His nurse and staff are always very polite and compassionate as well.
About Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043200264
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
