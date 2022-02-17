Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
Department of Urology400 Matthew St Ste 303, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Berger Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional knows what he's doing treats his patients with lots of tender care
About Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1396943114
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
