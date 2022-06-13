Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
Brigham & Womens Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Strong Memorial Hospital Of The University Of Rochester Program
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
