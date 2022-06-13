Overview of Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD

Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Brigham and Women's Cardiology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.