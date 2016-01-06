Overview of Dr. Michael Swerdlow, MD

Dr. Michael Swerdlow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Swerdlow works at Neurologic Associates in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.