Dr. Michael Swinyard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinyard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Swinyard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Swinyard, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Swinyard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain Vista Medicine1258 W South Jordan Pkwy Ste 103, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 838-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swinyard?
Personalized service. He really cares, I think bc he has T1D also. Even though there are different ladies assigned to different things, they've been good! His office will do things for me after hours in a pinch, have been helpful, and gone above and beyond. Just ask for advice, tell them what you need, and they've been great! Great for tips on blood sugar and good with kids.
About Dr. Michael Swinyard, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245222819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swinyard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swinyard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swinyard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swinyard works at
Dr. Swinyard has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swinyard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinyard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinyard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinyard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinyard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.