Dr. Michael Swords, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (51)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Swords, DO

Dr. Michael Swords, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Swords works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Excision of Tibia or Fibula and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swords' Office Locations

    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I had three fractures in my ankle plus a compound fracture in my tibia and fibula. It was a challenge putting everything back together. Dr. Swords did an excellent job and rotated my opoids so that I did not have any addiction issues. I would highly recommend him.
    SEG — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Swords, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942275490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swords has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swords works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Swords’s profile.

    Dr. Swords has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Excision of Tibia or Fibula and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swords on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swords.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

