Dr. Michael Sywak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sywak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sywak, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sywak, MD
Dr. Michael Sywak, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN.
Dr. Sywak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sywak's Office Locations
-
1
Cookeville Regional Medical Group406 N Whitney Ave Ste 5, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4269Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiac, Vascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates228 W 4th St Ste 301, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4269
-
3
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4269
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sywak?
About Dr. Michael Sywak, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1003104639
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sywak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sywak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sywak works at
Dr. Sywak has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sywak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sywak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sywak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sywak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sywak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.