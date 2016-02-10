Dr. Michael Tablang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tablang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tablang, MD
Dr. Michael Tablang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Tablang's Office Locations
Emerald Coast Infectious Disease351 N Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 733-6297
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tablang has provided excellent diagnosis, treatment and follow up with us. After every appointment I am in awe of the care and concern he expresses for his patients. He and his nurse return calls promptly even if after office hours. He is genuinely caring and works with patients and caregivers to suit the treatment to the individual patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Tablang.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of Santo Tomas
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tablang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tablang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tablang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tablang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tablang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tablang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tablang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.