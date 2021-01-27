Dr. Michael Tahery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tahery, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Tahery, MD
Dr. Michael Tahery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Tahery's Office Locations
Michael Tahery MD Inc10884 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 446-4440
- 2 503 N Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 265-9499
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough. Extremely knowledgeable about hormone conditions. Highly recommend. I’ve seen a lot of drs over the years....he was the first to proactively address PCOS. Great doctor!!!
About Dr. Michael Tahery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346249539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Tahery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahery has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tahery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahery.
