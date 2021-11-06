Dr. Taipale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Taipale, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Taipale, DO
Dr. Michael Taipale, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Taipale's Office Locations
- 1 900 Cooper Ave Ste 4100, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-4700
Valley Cardiology P C4884 BERL DR, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-4700
Hills & Dales Caro Family Practice1514 W Caro Rd, Caro, MI 48723 Directions (989) 583-4700
- 4 4675 Hill St Ste B, Cass City, MI 48726 Directions (989) 583-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had absolutely no problems with Dr. Taipale and his staff. He was very attentive and explained everything in detail before and after my quadruple bypass surgery. During my follow up visits he made sure all my questions were answered and was clear on his instructions. His entire staff was also excellent.
About Dr. Michael Taipale, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447697974
