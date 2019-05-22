Overview of Dr. Michael Tameo, MD

Dr. Michael Tameo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Tameo works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.