Overview of Dr. Michael Tan, DO

Dr. Michael Tan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Tan works at Advanced Neurology in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.