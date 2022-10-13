Dr. Michael Taormina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taormina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Taormina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Taormina, MD
Dr. Michael Taormina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Taormina works at
Dr. Taormina's Office Locations
1
Neurological Center East GA1601 Fair Rd Ste 400, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have tremendous respect for Dr. Taormina. During a 7-year period, another Statesboro practice failed to diagnose my MS, despite what I now know to be obvious symptoms. By contrast, Dr. Taormina listened carefully, treated me with respect, and guided me through the process of getting the necessary MRIs. He made a detailed and accurate diagnosis, and he directed me to an MS Center of Excellence in Atlanta to ensure that I could get thoroughgoing long-term care. His office and nursing staff have always gone the extra mile, which tells me that Dr. Taormina cultivates a professional, human-centered culture in his practice. I've found Dr. Taormina gentle, humble, focused, and concerned. The specialist at the MS Center of Excellence commented on the high quality of the records and other information he sent to them. I feel very indebted to Dr. Taormina for being a knowledgeable, caring, and effective physician.
About Dr. Michael Taormina, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taormina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taormina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taormina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taormina works at
Dr. Taormina has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cognitive Function Testing and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taormina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Taormina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taormina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taormina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taormina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.