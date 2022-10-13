Overview of Dr. Michael Taormina, MD

Dr. Michael Taormina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Taormina works at Neurological Center East GA in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cognitive Function Testing and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.