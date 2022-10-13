See All Neurologists in Statesboro, GA
Dr. Michael Taormina, MD

Neurology
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Taormina, MD

Dr. Michael Taormina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.

Dr. Taormina works at Neurological Center East GA in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cognitive Function Testing and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taormina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Center East GA
    1601 Fair Rd Ste 400, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 871-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  • Emanuel Medical Center
  • Evans Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cognitive Function Testing
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Taormina, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629257787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Taormina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taormina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taormina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taormina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taormina works at Neurological Center East GA in Statesboro, GA. View the full address on Dr. Taormina’s profile.

    Dr. Taormina has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cognitive Function Testing and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taormina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Taormina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taormina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taormina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taormina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

