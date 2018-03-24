Overview of Dr. Michael Taravella, MD

Dr. Michael Taravella, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Taravella works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.