Dr. Michael Taravella, MD
Dr. Michael Taravella, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was very pleased with my visit. everyone was prompt and pleasant. even valet parking which made it easier than driving around .
- U Conn
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Dr. Taravella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taravella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taravella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taravella has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taravella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Taravella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taravella.
