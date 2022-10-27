See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Tarlowe, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (47)
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Tarlowe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Med School and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Tarlowe works at Michael H Tarlowe MD PA in Deerfield Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael H Tarlowe MD PA
    2151 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 302, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 333-8838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Abscess
  View other providers who treat Fissures
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Oct 27, 2022
    I could not ask for a better doctor in south FL Took his time to explain and solved my problem Thank u Doctor
    Leonor Weinberg — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Tarlowe, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275646838
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore University Hospital
    • University Hospital Newark, NJ
    • New Jersey Med School
    • Rutgers College
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
