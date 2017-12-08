Dr. Michael Tarnoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarnoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tarnoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Tarnoff, MD
Dr. Michael Tarnoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Tarnoff's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6093WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr turnoff is very caring and dedicated to his expertise. He took care of my husband and did a wonderful job of taking care of his needs.
About Dr. Michael Tarnoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003918954
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarnoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarnoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarnoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarnoff works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarnoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarnoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarnoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarnoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.