Dr. Michael Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Pediatric Surgery - Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Frenectomy and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.