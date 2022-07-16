Dr. Michael Tedford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tedford, MD
Dr. Michael Tedford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, NY.
Michael Tedford MD LLC254 Route 17K Ste 204, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-4466
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went for an emergency eye consultation on 6/14/2022 (Quinones) & the secretaries were super sweet to fit me in there busy schedule. I had a nasty eye infection and Mr Tedford nailed the right meds to help me get better. In one day I saw the difference. Before going to him I was seen at urgent care in Crystal Run Newburgh and was given antibiotic drops for my eye which made it worse. He knew exactly how to treat my eye (Dr Tedford) I want to say I highly recommend him. He is fast and he really went into details about everything. Explained to me everything. Im highly satisfied with everything . If anyone needs a good eye specialist this is the place to go!! Thank you again
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1750453742
- Baystate Med Center
Dr. Tedford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tedford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tedford has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tedford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tedford speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tedford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tedford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.